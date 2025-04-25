Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of Papa Johns International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Irth Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,883,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,500,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,635,000 after buying an additional 102,128 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Papa Johns International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,156,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,933,000 after buying an additional 603,650 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 576,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 327,300 shares during the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Papa Johns International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

