Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEN. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Penumbra by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Penumbra by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Penumbra by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,341.14. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $172,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,304.77. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,846 shares of company stock worth $35,779,187. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEN opened at $298.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 877.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.66. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

