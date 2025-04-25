Raymond James Forecasts Lower Earnings for Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BDT. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.61.

Bird Construction Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$32.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.16.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

