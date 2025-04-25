Raymond James Has Bullish Outlook for NOA Q2 Earnings

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

NYSE NOA opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $466.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.70%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

