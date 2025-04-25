Raymond James Has Bullish Outlook for NOA Q2 Earnings

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.
NYSE NOA opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $466.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.70%.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
