Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Zedcor Earnings

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zedcor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Zedcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zedcor’s FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Shares of CVE:ZDC opened at C$3.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$309.26 million, a PE ratio of 792.70 and a beta of 2.48. Zedcor has a 1 year low of C$0.99 and a 1 year high of C$3.85.

About Zedcor

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

