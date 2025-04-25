Raymond James Predicts Lower Earnings for West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.82. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
West Fraser Timber stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $69.48 and a one year high of $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -752.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.