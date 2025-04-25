Raymond James Predicts Lower Earnings for West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.82. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $69.48 and a one year high of $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -752.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.