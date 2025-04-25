RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RICK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $353.00 million, a PE ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

