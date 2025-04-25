Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR):

4/15/2025 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/15/2025 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

4/14/2025 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $181.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $183.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $214.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – KKR & Co. Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

