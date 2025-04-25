Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.83 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.60). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.63), with a volume of 80,139 shares.

Redcentric Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.83. The company has a market capitalization of £192.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57.

Get Redcentric alerts:

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -181.16%.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.