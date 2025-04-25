Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RF

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.