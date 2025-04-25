Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 158,796 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,796 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of LifeMD worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LifeMD by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LifeMD by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,035,548.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,200. The trade was a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFMD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on LifeMD from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LFMD

LifeMD Profile

(Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.