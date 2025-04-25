Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 19,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCS. Barclays PLC grew its position in Steelcase by 203.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 119,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,579,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 245,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,308.56. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SCS opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

