Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 19,100 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Prothena worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Prothena by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,130,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 952,088 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 341,274 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 657,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 187,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 144,737 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prothena from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $9.65 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.07.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

