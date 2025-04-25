Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 20,600 Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after buying an additional 33,649,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,999,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,634,000 after buying an additional 1,618,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,492,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 573.6% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 654,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,527,000 after acquiring an additional 557,502 shares during the period. Finally, Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,673,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $57.05 on Friday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $59.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

