Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 21,000 Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International General Insurance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGIC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International General Insurance from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

International General Insurance Price Performance

IGIC opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.05. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. International General Insurance had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

About International General Insurance

(Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.