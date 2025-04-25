Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 24,000 Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Smith Douglas Homes were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 813,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SDHC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $287.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

