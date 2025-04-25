Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 7,200 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $438,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,803,539 shares in the company, valued at $26,349,704.79. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 43,882 shares of company stock worth $639,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $270.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

