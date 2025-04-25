Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 76,719 Shares of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) by 600.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.90% of Finance of America Companies worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Finance of America Companies from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Finance of America Companies Price Performance

Finance of America Companies stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of ($105.62) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

