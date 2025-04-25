Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 9,900 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,041,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,708,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,156,000 after acquiring an additional 779,783 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $98.85 on Friday. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $86.94 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.03.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.