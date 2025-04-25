Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHB stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $453.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several analysts have commented on BHB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

