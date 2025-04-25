Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 312.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,898 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of St. Joe worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,449,000 after buying an additional 252,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,981,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $4,657,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 160,300 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $7,534,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,034,028. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $14,113,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

