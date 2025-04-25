Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 128.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.49% of FreightCar America worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 216,307 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $122.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.02. FreightCar America, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $16.10.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that FreightCar America, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

