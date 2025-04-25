Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 60,700 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 53,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 109,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,120,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACCO

ACCO Brands Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.