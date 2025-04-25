Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 658,061 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) by 5,576.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,061 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of EVgo worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,449 shares in the last quarter. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth $5,455,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $2,619,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 586,108 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.78.

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 44,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $150,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 95,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,312.26. This represents a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EVGO opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.28. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

