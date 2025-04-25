Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $209.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $245.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.62. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

