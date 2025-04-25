Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Pearson by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 279,369 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,780,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSO. National Bankshares set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. Pearson plc has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.90.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2092 per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

