Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tucows were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tucows by 307.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tucows by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $16.96 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $187.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information services provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $133,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,915.50. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,860 shares of company stock worth $247,829. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

