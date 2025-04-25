Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) by 429.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793,333 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.35% of i-80 Gold worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 66.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,823,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889,867 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 6,541,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 4,653,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in i-80 Gold by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 596,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in i-80 Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 113,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 83,040 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAUX opened at $0.64 on Friday. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $281.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAUX. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.