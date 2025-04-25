Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Alphatec worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 33,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Trading Up 1.7 %

ATEC opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.20. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,152,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,015,104.32. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $315,434.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 867,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,608.73. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,113 shares of company stock worth $3,121,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

