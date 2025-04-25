Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $340.75 million, a P/E ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMRC shares. StockNews.com raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

