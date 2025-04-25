Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 156.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $251.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.66. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

