Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $423.46 million, a PE ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 1.34. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

