Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 299.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

