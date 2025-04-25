Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.68% of Gladstone Land worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,256.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAND stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $351.36 million, a PE ratio of -33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -193.10%.

In other news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

