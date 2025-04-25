Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

