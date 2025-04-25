Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Erasca worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERAS. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Erasca in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Erasca by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Erasca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Erasca by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Erasca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERAS. Bank of America upgraded Erasca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Erasca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ERAS

About Erasca

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.