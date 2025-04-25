Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $192,149.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,458.52. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.90. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

