Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.14% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th.

Shares of SAMG opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

