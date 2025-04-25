Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADC. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $76.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $169.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 172.47%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

