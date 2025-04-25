Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.55 Million in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

