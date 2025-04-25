Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HELO. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $58.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

