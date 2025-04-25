Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 18,500 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 313.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.35.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.