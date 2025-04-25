Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 42,600 Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLYVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 233,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 105,942 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,285,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 141.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,752 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 153,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 106,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.0 %

LLYVA stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.71 and a beta of 1.53. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $79.63.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.