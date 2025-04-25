Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) by 405.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Priority Technology were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Priority Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTH. TD Cowen upgraded Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $584.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

