Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,400 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

