Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 179,630 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Immunocore worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Immunocore by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,668,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after purchasing an additional 196,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunocore by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 109,206 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH grew its stake in Immunocore by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Immunocore by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 29,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 807,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,994,085.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,721,463.20. This trade represents a 60.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $30.36 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Immunocore from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

