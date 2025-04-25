Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 196,235 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Grindr worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Grindr by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grindr by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Grindr by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Grindr by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GRND opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 0.31. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRND. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $49,631.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,974. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $139,397 over the last ninety days. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

