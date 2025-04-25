Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 240,426 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,993,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Assertio were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 455,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.63 on Friday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASRT shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.75 price objective on Assertio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Assertio from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Assertio

About Assertio

(Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.