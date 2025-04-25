Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,999 Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Remitly Global worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Remitly Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Remitly Global by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 37,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Remitly Global from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Remitly Global from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Remitly Global Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELY opened at $19.98 on Friday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Remitly Global

In other news, insider Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,823,811 shares in the company, valued at $75,367,314.81. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,273.05. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Profile

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.