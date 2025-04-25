Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 460,564 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,564 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 117,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 54,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.